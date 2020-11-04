Jones wins NY’s 17th District, becoming 2nd openly gay Black man elected to Congress

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Mondaire Jones has made history as the second openly gay Black man elected to Congress.

The first, Ritchie Torres, was elected less than 24 hours prior when he won New York’s 15th Congressional District Tuesday night.

Jones was called as the winner for the race in New York’s 17th Congressional District on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

Jones beat Republican Maureen McArdle Schulman and Conservative Party candidate Yehudis Gottesfeld in the race to represent New York’s 17th Congressional District. Residents are in for a big change with Jones’ win.

The district, represented by Congresswoman Nita Lowey for decades, covers New York City’s northern suburbs. Lowey announced her retirement ahead of the election. She isn’t the only one in New York’s congressional delegation retiring. Rep. Jose Serrano, a 16-term Democrat, also announced his retirement.

In Serrano’s nearby district, Democratic Councilman Ritchie Torres ran against Republican Patrick Delice.

Jones defeated a raft of other candidates in the July Democratic primary.