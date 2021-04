This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and Jones Soda Co. is putting voter registration right in the hands of their customers.

The company has released six unique, limited-edition #vote2020 bottles. All customers have to do is scan the QR code on the bottle and it will take you to a website to register in minutes.