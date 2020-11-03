Joe Biden wins New York

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign Town Hall. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Joe Biden is the projected winner the state of New York in the 2020 presidential election, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

The former vice president defeated President Donald Trump to take the state’s 29 Electoral College votes. New York is a reliably Democratic state, and it was widely expected that he would defeat Trump, the Republican candidate.

Biden also won New Jersey.

History was set to be made in an election where in-person campaigning was limited and millions of votes were cast before Election Day.

New York state Republicans are hoping to seize back seats in the congressional delegation that the party lost two years ago. Democrats hope to win a two-thirds supermajority in the state Senate.