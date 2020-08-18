Joe Biden officially selected as the Democratic nominee

In this image from video, Jill Biden is joined by her husband, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, after speaking during the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Joe Biden was officially nominated as the Democratic nominee for president on Tuesday at the virtual Democratic National Convention.

Delegates cast their votes virtually as the in-person convention was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday’s roll call was merely a formality as Biden accumulated more than 50% of pledged delegates during the primaries.

Biden is now the nominee-in-waiting, and he will accept the party’s nomination on Thursday from Wilmington, Delaware.

