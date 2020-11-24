Joe Biden becomes first presidential candidate to surpass 80 million votes

Election 2020

by: Sarah Dewberry

Posted: / Updated:
FILE – President-elect Joe Biden arrives to introduce his nominees and appointees to key national security and foreign policy posts at The Queen Theater, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. On Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, Biden made history when he received the most votes in a presidential election in U.S. history by surpassing 80 million votes. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President-elect Joe Biden made history Tuesday when he received the most votes in a presidential election in U.S. history by surpassing 80 million votes.

According to data by the Cook Political Report, Biden received 80,046,072 total votes, the most votes anyone has ever received running for president.

The official count from the Associated Press has Biden currently sitting with 79,201,648 votes.

On Election Night, Biden broke the record set previously by his former running mate Barack Obama, who earned 69,498,516 votes in 2008, the New York Times reported.

According to the Cook Report, Trump received 73,878,907 total votes, which is the most ever for a Republican candidate, as well as the most ever for a presidential loser, the AP reported.

