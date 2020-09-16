Jim Carrey set to play Joe Biden in upcoming season of ‘SNL’

Actor Jim Carrey arrives at the LA Premiere of “Sonic The Hedgehog” at the Paramount Studios on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Comedian Jim Carrey is set to play Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden this season on “Saturday Night Live.”

In an interview with Vulture, show creator Lorne Michaels said that Alec Baldwin and Maya Rudolph would be coming back to the show this season.

Baldwin would return with his role as President Donald Trump, and Rudolph as Kamala Harris.

In the interview with Vulture, Michaels revealed that the show would have a limited audience.

The show is set to premiere on Oct. 3.