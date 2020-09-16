Jim Carrey set to play Joe Biden in upcoming season of ‘SNL’

Election 2020

by: Sarah Dewberry

Posted: / Updated:
Jim Carrey set to play Joe Biden in upcoming season of 'SNL'

Actor Jim Carrey arrives at the LA Premiere of “Sonic The Hedgehog” at the Paramount Studios on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Comedian Jim Carrey is set to play Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden this season on “Saturday Night Live.”

In an interview with Vulture, show creator Lorne Michaels said that Alec Baldwin and Maya Rudolph would be coming back to the show this season.

Baldwin would return with his role as President Donald Trump, and Rudolph as Kamala Harris.

In the interview with Vulture, Michaels revealed that the show would have a limited audience.

The show is set to premiere on Oct. 3.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Dream home or dream wedding: Hosts of 'Marriage or Mortgage' talks new Netflix show

I Wanna Know: Chef Tom Colicchio explains why garlic makes our breath smell

Robert 'Kool' Bell talks 'Celebration' special honor, song for brother

LIRR restores service after service cuts cause overcrowding

BK native Dianne Morales talks NYC mayoral run

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks gun control debate

Sunny, mild Monday as strong winds continue

A look at a wild Sunday evening and your forecast for the week

Tracking severe weather and a thunderstorm watch at the Jersey Shore