Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, speaks at Amtrak’s Cleveland Lakefront train station, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Cleveland, Biden is on a train tour through Ohio and Pennsylvania today. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Jill Biden wraps a day of the campaign on behalf of her husband, Joe with a Minnesota “Women for Biden Get Out The Vote” Rally in Minneapolis.

Jill Biden was joined by Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, US Senator Tina Smith, and several other female candidates for local and statewide offices.