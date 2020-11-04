Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst elected to 2nd term after heated race

FILE – In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ernst will participate in a debate against her Democratic opponent Theresa Greenfield Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa voters reelected Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst to a second term on Tuesday after a heated race in which she portrayed herself as a conservative who was willing to work with Democrats.

Ernst beat Democrat Theresa Greenfield, a Des Moines real estate developer.

Ernst argued that she had been true to her deeply conservative beliefs as both a state legislator and a U.S. senator.

She said she had been able to work with Democrats on issues such as veteran’s health care and child care, though she also served in Republican leadership and has been an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump.