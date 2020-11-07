International leaders react to Joe Biden’s presidential victory

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada speaks on the first day of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

During the week as results were being compiled, a number of international leaders were careful not to speak out on Tuesday’s presidential election. Now that President-Elect Joe Biden has been projected to win the election, leaders across the world have sent their congratulations to Biden, who will take office on January 20, 2021.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their election as the next President and Vice President of the United States of America,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

“Canada and the United States enjoy an extraordinary relationship – one that is unique on the world stage. Our shared geography, common interests, deep personal connections, and strong economic ties make us close friends, partners, and allies. We will further build on this foundation as we continue to keep our people safe and healthy from the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and work to advance peace and inclusion, economic prosperity, and climate action around the world.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, someone generally seen as an ally of President Donald Trump, sent this tweet:

Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky, whose phone call with Trump became the subject of an impeachment inquiry, sent this tweet:

Congratulations to @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris! #Ukraine is optimistic about the future of the strategic partnership with the #UnitedStates. ?? and ?? have always collaborated on security, trade, investment, democracy, fight against corruption. Our friendship becomes only stronger! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 7, 2020

French President Emmanuel Macron sent the following tweet:

The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let’s work together! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 7, 2020