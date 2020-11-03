Incumbent Rep. Mikie Sherrill beats out Rosemary Becchi in New Jersey’s 11th District: AP

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, left, and Republican Rosemary Becchi, right (Left: U.S. House of Representatives, Right: Rosemary Becchi Campaign)

Rep. Mikie Sherrill won the election in New Jersey’s 11th District, according to the Associated Press.

Sherrill, who beat out tax policy lawyer Rosemary Becchi for the seat, had not held or sought office before she was first elected in 2018. At the time, the seat in the House of Representatives was up for grabs after 12-term Republican Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen retired. The district had been a GOP stronghold and residents voted for Donald Trump in 2016.

Sherrill, a former Navy pilot and federal prosecutor, previously worked for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey. She sits on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee.

“Over the past two years, I have fought to make sure that Washington works for New Jersey, to see that our tax dollars come back to our communities, to lower the cost of prescription drugs, to fund infrastructure projects important to North Jersey, to address issues of justice in our communities, and to support families and businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sherrill said. “There are many challenges that lie ahead. We will work together to rebuild our economy and ensure a bright future for our children.”

Becchi previously worked for the IRS as an attorney. She also worked for the U.S. Senate Finance Committee as a tax counsel.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was quickly called the winner in the Garden State after polls closed at 8 p.m.