Incumbent Rep. Gottheimer beats Pallotta, holds onto NJ seat

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Incumbent Rep. Josh Gottheimer held off an election challenge from former investment banker and Republican Frank Pallotta.

The region was red for years. When Gottheimer was elected, he beat Rep. Scott Garrett, an entrenched seven-term Republican. After the 2010 midterm election, the district was redrawn to include more Democratic-leaning sections of Bergen County. It also covers parts of Warren, Sussex and Passaic counties.

Most of the voters in the district live in the more densely populated parts of Bergen County.

Two-term Rep. Gottheimer, who worked as head of corporate strategy at Microsoft before he was elected, has tried to position himself as being as bipartisan as possible. He co-chaired the Problem Solvers Caucus.

“I was not just once, but twice, ranked the most bipartisan member of the House of Representatives,” Gottheimer previously told PIX11’s Henry Rosoff.

Gottheimer was endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police and the New Jersey State Troopers Fraternal Association.

