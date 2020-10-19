How will the 2020 election affect control of Congress?

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

How will the election affect the Congress?

The makeup of Congress will be determined by the general election, with both parties needing a majority to control the House or Senate. Democrats seem to have a good chance at winning a Senate majority, while their control of the House is not in serious doubt.

Republicans now hold the Senate 53-47. Democrats must gain at least three seats to win control, or four if President Donald Trump is reelected and Vice President Mike Pence can break a tie.

In the 435-member House, Democrats are defending the majority.

Republicans hold 197 House seats and need 218 to win control.

