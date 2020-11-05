How we go from a projected winner to a certified result in the presidential election

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

When it comes to calling elections, all we have are projections.

The services that specialize in analyzing voting try to wait until they are sure about results before calling a race one way or the other. As Columbia University Law School professor Richard Briffault, an authority on election law, told PIX11, the unofficial tallies come when there’s a high degree of certainty.

“It’s extremely unlikely, somewhere between extremely unlikely and impossible, for the remaining votes to change the outcome,” he said.

But sometimes projections may differ. You’ve seen that in the presidential race as some media outlets have delayed in calling Arizona for Joe Biden. That’s because projections may come from different sources. PIX11 uses the Associated Press as the source for its election numbers. TV networks, including ABC, NBC, CBS and CNN, use a company called Edison Research based in Somerville, NJ.

Projections are not official results. That requires a state to complete its ballot counting and then certify the numbers. It becomes even more complicated in a presidential race because the United States uses a complicated and constitutionally mandated electoral system.

Just because someone wins the national popular vote doesn’t mean that candidate wins the presidency. Al Gore in 2000 and Hillary Clinton in 2016 won the popular vote and they lost their races.

Each state has a slate of electors chosen by the party backing each candidate.

Each state‘s total of electors equals its combined number of US senators and representatives.

That’s 538 people and it explains why constitutionally a presidential candidate needs 270 of these electoral votes – just over half -to win.

In all states except Maine and Nebraska, the popular vote winner takes all these politically connected electors. Maine and Nebraska also award an elector to the winner in each of their congressional districts. President Trump picked up one delegate that way in Maine, Biden got one in Nebraska.

Under federal law there are two important dates this year:

States must have a certified slate of electors in place by Dec. 8. And then there’s Dec. 14, this year’s Electoral College Day.

“They meet at noon in their state capital and they cast their votes,” said Professor Brissault. The overwhelming majority of the time it’s for whom they’re supposed to. Every now and then someone will go rogue.”

The professor pointed out there are provisions in a number of states requiring electors to vote for the candidate to whose slate they were named.

Then the states deliver their votes to the Vice President in his role as President of the Senate.

On Jan. 6, the new House and Senate meet, open the electors’ presidential ballots and declare a winner.

This is the moment when the new president is officially elected.

According to the 20th Amendment to the Constitution, the presidential term ends at 11:59:59 a.m. on Jan 20. The new president takes office at noon.

