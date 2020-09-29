How to vote in New Jersey

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way, the woman running the election process in the state, broke down what residents should know about how to vote.— New Jerseyans will soon begin voting by way of the state’s first mostly by-mail election.

The state pledged to send a mail-in ballot to each and every registered voter in the state. New Jersey’s registration deadline Oct. 13, but some have already begun voting.

New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way, the woman running the election process in the state, broke down what residents should know about how to vote.

Way recommended registering to vote through New Jersey’s online voter registration portal, although paper applications to send to your county clerk are available.

Shortly after you register, you should get your ballot in the mail. If you don’t, there’s a hotline (1-877-NJVOTER) to help you troubleshoot and online resources, including ballot tracking.

After you get your ballot, make sure you fill out all the information on the inner envelope. Then put your ballot in the outer pre-paid postage envelope and mail it back as soon as possible.

Better yet, use one of the more than 10 drop boxes each New Jersey county is required to have.

The drop boxes are monitored by cameras and emptied frequently by local election officials.

You can use those drop boxes any time until Election Day.

If you really want to vote in person, you can do it on Election Day with a provisional ballot at a reduced number of polling places— they’re mainly meant for people with disabilities.

Most will be at public schools ,which will be closed to in person learning on Election Day.

Postmarked ballots will be counted until Nov. 10.

In another change, New Jersey will now count ballots up to 10 days early, holding results until election night.

