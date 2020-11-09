How Dr. Jill Biden’s education experience could change schooling in America

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Quite possibly one of the most criticized members of the Trump administration is Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Through her questionable guidance to schools during the pandemic and despite her lack of education experience, she never lost support from the White House.

She controls a $1 trillion loan budget as the education secretary but champions school choice proposals taking money away from underperforming public schools to gift to private schools.

By sharp contrast, America’s next First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is a college English professor with four degrees. She plans on keeping her day job as a teacher while moving into the White House to take up education as her main cause, pushing for free community college.

Alliance For Quality Education Executive Director Jasmine gripper says school funding is her number one issue and hopes a Biden-Harris administration will earmark funds for schools and cultural training for teachers in their first 100 days.

The head of the teachers union in New York City said Dr. Biden‘s understanding of education promises to double the number of school psychologist counselors and social workers.

UFT President Michael Mulgrew is happy to have an educator back in the White House.