How did we get here? Though the scenarios are still playing out, we knew this was coming

Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. With one polling place designated for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could potentially face long lines in Kentucky’s unprecedented primary election. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

After months of the president baselessly sowing doubt about mail-in votes, it was no surprise that most of President Donald Trump’s supporters came out to cast their vote in person on Election Day.

It led to a predictable turn of events: Trump appeared to pull ahead in several key swing states Tuesday night, only to have his lead narrowed, or even eliminated in those states in the coming days, as mail-in and absentee ballots were counted. Other ballots in the process of being counted include overseas, military and provisional ballots.

Republican controlled statehouses in Pennsylvania and Michigan refused to give more time to pre-count historic levels of absentee ballots. It’s one factor that led to that appearance of wide leads for the president on Tuesday night.

Then in the days that followed, as was predicted in advance, millions of more Democratic votes sent by mail were tallied; Joe Biden supporters were more likely to vote by mail, since it was the president that vilified the process even as most states expanded mail-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s left Trump and his supporters trying to claim something wrong is happening, and demanding the counting should stop in places where the president was ahead days ago. No evidence supports fraud or illegality.

In other places like Arizona, supporters protested demanding, the opposite: that the counting continue, because Trump is behind there. (The Associated Press has called Arizona for Biden, though many other outlets have said it’s too close to call.)

In almost all key swing states still uncalled, lawsuits and recounts are pending, but the claims of a flawed election on their face are baseless; duly counting votes is not fraud.

Places like Philadelphia have said for months this would be a slow and steady process that would take at least three or four days. That’s happening now.

And while the president’s tone has been one of panic, Biden has been steadily expressing confidence and patience.