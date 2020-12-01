House race up in air as NY county finds 55 uncounted ballots

by: Associated Press

Claudia Tenney and Anthony Brindisi

ALBANY, N.Y. — The slow and at-times opaque process of vote-counting in New York continued Monday as one county unearthed several dozen uncounted ballots that could determine the outcome of a tight House race.

Chenango County informed a state judge it had discovered 55 early voting ballots that weren’t canvassed by the local board of election in the ultra-tight race between U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi, a Democrat, and his Republican challenger, former U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney.

The most recent results showed Tenney with a 12-vote lead over Brindisi. That figure doesn’t include the recently unearthed ballots.

