House passes bill to reverse changes blamed for mail delays

Election 2020

by: , Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Postmaster general says USPS is financially unsustainable
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved legislation that would reverse recent changes in U.S. Postal Service operations.

The measure would also send $25 billion in emergency funds to shore up the agency ahead of November’s presidential election.

Passage was 257 to 150 and came after heated debate.

President Donald Trump had urged a no vote, calling concerns over mail delivery a “hoax,” and the White House says he will veto the bill if it passes the GOP-led Senate.

More than two dozen Republicans broke with the president and backed the legislation.

