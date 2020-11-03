Democrats on track to retain the House, but with a smaller margin

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

As Democrats remain nervous over the status of the Senate and White House, Democrats will likely retain the House.

This comes despite losing some ground so far in the House. As of 3:30 a.m. ET, Democrats have flipped two seats in their favor, while Republicans have flipped six, resulting in a net gain for the GOP of four. Democrats can afford to lose 14 seats and retain a majority in the House.

All six seats Republicans flipped on Tuesday were ones that Democrats flipped in 2018.

The two seats gained by Democrats both came in North Carolina. Deborah Ross took the state’s second congressional district, while Kathy Manning won the state’s sixth congressional district. Both seats were open as the two GOP incumbents were not in the general election.

The Republicans gained a seat in Florida’s 26th district as Carlos Gimenez upended incumbent Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. Mucarsel-Powell was only a one-term member of Congress as she herself defeated an incumbent GOP representative. The Florida 27th was also a turnover for Republicans, as Maria Elvira Salazar defeated Rep. Donna Shalala, who was a freshman first elected in 2018.

In South Carolina, Nancy Mace narrowly defeated Rep. Joe Cunningham. In Minnesota, Michelle Fischbach defeated Rep. Collin Peterson by what appears to be a sizable margin. Stephanie Bice won a narrow race over Rep. Kendra Horn in Oklahoma.Yvette Herrell has defeated Rep. Xochitl Torres Small in New Mexico.