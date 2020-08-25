Highlights from Night 2 of the Republican National Convention

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The second night of the Republican National Convention was one that featured three Trumps not named Donald, and also had its share of controversy.

Before Tuesday’s festivities commenced, the Republican Party booted Mary Ann Mendoza from its slate of speakers following an anti-Semitic remark on Twitter. The evening also included an address from current Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who became the first active secretary of state in recent times to speak at a major political convention, prompting questions from Democrats whether the speech was a violation of government ethic rules.

President’s family takes center stage at RNC

Two of President Donald Trump children, along with his wife Melania, were featured during Tuesday’s portion of the convention. Their speeches followed one given by Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. on Monday.

While generally the family of candidates avoid partisan attacks, Eric Trump went after after Joe Biden and the Democrats.

“He is a career politician who has never signed the front of a check and does not know the slightest thing about the American worker or the American business,” Eric Trump said.

Tiffany Trump, who graduated from law school earlier this year, related to those struggling to find work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Like so many students across the world, I graduated from law school during the pandemic,” Tiffany Trump said. “As a recent graduate, I can relate to so many of you who might be looking for a job. My father built a thriving economy once, and believe me… he will do it again.”

The evening concluded with remarks from First Lady Melania Trump, who spoke from the newly-remodeled White House Rose Garden.

Melania Trump also acknowledged the impact the coronavirus has had on the US, which has claimed nearly 180,000 American lives, and the jobs of millions of Americans.

“I want to acknowledge the fact that since March, our lives have changed drastically,” the first lady said. “The invisible enemy, COVID-19, swept across our beautiful country. And impacted all of us. My deepest sympathy goes out to everyone who has lost a loved one and my prayers are with those who are ill or suffering. I know many people are anxious and some feel helpless. I want you to know you are not alone.”

Unlike her stepson Eric, Melania said she would not attack Joe Biden.

“I don’t want to use this precious time attacking the other side, because, as we saw last week, that kind of talk only serves to divide the country further,” she said.

Trump hosts citizenship ceremony at the White House

In an unusual sight that mixed politics and official business, the president hosted a citizenship ceremony for five permanent residents turned citizens.

“Today America rejoices as we welcome five absolutely incredible new members into our great American family. You are now fellow citizens of the greatest nation on the face of God’s earth. Congratulations,” Trump told the new US citizens.

To Trump, the moment reflected an opportunity to promote legal immigration over those who come to the US illegally.

“You followed the rules, you obeyed the laws, you learned your history, embraced our values, and proved yourselves to be men and women of the highest integrity,” Trump said. “It’s not so easy. You went through a lot, and we appreciate you being here with us today.”

Anti-abortion speaker in Twitter spat during RNC

Abby Johnson, a former employee of Planned Parenthood who spoke out against the organization, was in the midst of a Twitter war moments before she spoke during the RNC.

Johnson said that she stood by comments she previously made that voting should only be open to the head of the household.

In May, Johnson tweeted, “Then they would have to decide on one vote. In a Godly household, the husband would get the final say.”

“Yes. So shocking! A husband and wife who are in agreement and a wife who honors her husband as the head of the home. Gasp!! What a weird, biblical concept,” Johnson tweeted on Tuesday in response to the May tweets.

Johnson later added, “I would never try to prevent women from voting.”