Harris says Breonna Taylor didn’t get justice

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., makes a point during the vice presidential debate with Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Democrat Kamala Harris said she doesn’t believe justice had been done in the case of Breonna Taylor, who was killed in a police drug raid that went bad.

Taylor was shot multiple times in March after being roused from sleep by police at her door. A grand jury did not charge any officers for their role in Taylor’s death.

Addressing criminal justice reform at Wednesday’s vice presidential debate, Harris said a Joe Biden administration would ban chokeholds and require a national registry for police officers who break the law. She said George Floyd would be alive if such a ban existed.

Vice President Mike Pence was also asked if justice was done in the Taylor case. He said Taylor’s family “has our sympathies, but I trust our justice system, a grand jury that reviews the evidence.”

Pence also said there was no excuse for what happened to Floyd, who was killed after police pressed on his neck with a knee for several minutes.

“Justice will be served,” he said.

But he said there is no excuse for the rioting and looting that followed Floyd’s death.

