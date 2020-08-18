Gun-touting St. Louis couple to speak in support of Trump at RNC, reports say

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A St. Louis couple who waved guns at peaceful protesters near their property earlier this year will speak in support of President Donald Trump next week at the Republican National Convention, The Washington Post, NPR and CNN report.

The couple will reportedly deliver remarks remotely, as in-person portions of the convention have been canceled.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey gained national attention in late June as Black Lives Matter protesters marched toward the home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson. Krewson and the McCloskeys live in a private, gated community.

Though the protesters were peaceful and staying away from the McCloskey’s mansion, the couple emerged from their homes with firearms and ordered protesters to leave.

Various social media videos show Patricia McCloskey pointing a small handgun at protesters. Mark McCloskey carried a long gun.

In July, the couple was charged with unlawful use of a weapon for waving the guns in a “threatening” manner. Both have maintained their innocence, saying they were afraid for their lives and were simply protecting themselves.

The White House has previously expressed support for the couple. Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in July that the charges against the McCloskeys were “absurd.” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has also said he’s spoken with Trump about the situation.

The RNC will take place next week between Aug. 24 and Aug. 27.