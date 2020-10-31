Guardian Angels to patrol NYC in anticipation of election unrest

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — A non-profit group focused on unarmed crime prevention plans to deploy its members to New York City streets on election night.

Guardian Angels president and founder Curtis Sliwa announced Saturday that members will patrol the city amid fears that the presidential election will lead to violence, vandalism, looting and rioting.

“The Guardian Angels will be protecting the city against rioters, violent protesters, and militias, who may be planning on capitalizing on protests on election night,” the group said in a statement.

On Friday, crews were spotted boarding up the windows of Macy’s at Herald Square.

The company’s flagship store, located in the heart of midtown, was targeted by looters in June during protests in the city over the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A spokesperson for Macy’s told PIX11 News on Saturday the windows were initially scheduled to be covered up next week.

“Our windows at Macy’s Herald Square were previously scheduled to be dark next week in set-up for our annual holiday displays. Out of an abundance of caution, we are implementing additional security measures at several of our stores,” the spokesperson said.