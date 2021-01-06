Graham voices rejection of election commission

The House Chamber is empty after a hasty evacuation as protesters tried to break into the chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Sen. Lindsey Graham says a commission to examine the 2020 election is not a proper next step and affirmed that Joe Biden is the “legitimate president of the United States.”

Graham, a South Carolina Republican and longtime ally of President Donald Trump, called it a “uniquely bad idea to delay this election,” referencing the commission idea proposed by his fellow South Carolina Republican, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.

Graham says, “Count me out. Enough is enough.”

While speaking on the Senate floor, Graham explained why he did not object to the certification, saying no one showed any wrongdoing.

“I prayed [Biden] would lose,” Graham said Wednesday night. “He won. He’s the legitimate President of the United States. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are lawfully elected and will become the president and vice president of the United States on Jan 20.”

Earlier Wednesday, Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol, forcing a lockdown of the lawmakers and staff inside.

Trump has claimed widespread voter fraud to explain his defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, though election officials have said there wasn’t any.

Graham said that “if you’re a conservative,” the idea that Vice President Mike Pence could reverse the election results, as President Donald Trump had urged him to do, was “the most offensive concept in the world.”