GOP torn over Trump’s Electoral College challenge of Biden

Election 2020

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Amy Coney Barrett, Josh Hawley

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., talks during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s extraordinary election challenge over his defeat by President-elect Joe Biden is splitting the Republican Party.

Lawmakers will convene Wednesday in a joint session of Congress to confirm the Electoral College results.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is urging Republicans to avoid a confrontation. But Sen. Josh Hawley, of Missouri, vows to object to the state tallies, joining some House Republicans.

On the other side, Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska calls such challenges a “dangerous ploy.”

Vice President Mike Pence is in the middle. Trump’s allies want Pence to change the rules when he presides over the Jan. 6 session.

Biden is set to be inaugurated Jan. 20 after winning the Electoral College vote 306-232.

