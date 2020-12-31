GOP Sen. says he’ll object to Electoral College vote. What does it mean for conservatives in Congress?

NEW YORK — A handful of Republicans, now from each house of Congress, plan to challenge the Electoral College results of the 2020 election. This will force lawmakers to go on the record: will they support President Donald Trump’s unfounded voter fraud claims, or will they certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win — and the will of the people?

Experts say at best, the challenge will delay the outcome, but it won’t change it. Biden will still become the next president.

Critics have called it political theater just to gain favor with Trump.

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley is the first Senator to say he will object when Congress counts the Electoral College votes next week.

“At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections,” said Hawley. “Seventy-four million Americans are not going to shut up.”

Dan Cassino is a professor of government and politics at Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Under federal law, the House and Senate will meet Jan. 6 to formally count and certify the electoral votes.

“It is a performance stunt waiting for Republican members of Congress to show how pro-Trump they are and how much they believe these unverified conspiracy theories that there was voter fraud in the election,” said Cassino.

Under the Electoral Count Act, if there is objection from one member of each chamber, it goes into review. Hawley joins a small group of conservative House members forcing the debate.

“It’s a state-by-state basis. If one objects to the counting of that state then the House and the Senate go into private session for up to two hours of debate and vote on whether to reject that state’s ballot or not,” said Cassino. “The most they can drag it out for is four, maybe five days, if they were to object to every single one of the states. It would be unprecedented; that would upend a lot of members of Congress who really would like to be home at this point.”

In the past, the counting of electoral votes by Congress has been seen largely as a ceremonial event. But Trump has been pushing for Congress to overturn the election results, after his legal team’s attempts have been repeatedly shot down in the courts. If the votes are thrown out, Congress would then decide who is president. But the Democrats control the House. So what are the chances of that happening?

“The chance of that are slim and none and slim just left town,” said Cassino. “There is no chance of this happening at all. Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats will have to agree to throw out the ballots.”

Experts say the Republicans objecting to the electoral college votes are just trying to gain political capital with the president and sow seeds of doubt in a Biden presidency. Political pundits warn what they’re doing is hurting democracy.

“It’s sending a signal that if you don’t like the way an election went, you can have it overturned, that the voice of the people is not final in a democracy and we are a democracy,” said Cassino. “The voice of the people must be final, what the people want. What they voted for in a free and fair election, has to be what we get out of our government. And if that is not a bedrock principle of democracy, I don’t know what is.”