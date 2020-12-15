GOP leaders finally acknowledge President-elect Biden: What’s next?

NEW YORK — True to his word to wait for yesterday’s Electoral College vote, though late for many who thought GOP leaders needed to stand up sooner to President Donald Trump’s anti-democratic election challenges, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday the race for president is over.

“The Electoral College has spoken, so today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden,” McConnell said on the Senate floor.

He then hinted and the contentious behind-the-scenes wrangling to pass a spending bill — and one that includes more COVID-19 relief — by the end of the week to avoid a government shut down, and avoid millions from losing their extended unemployment benefits.

Congress stimulus talks still stalled

There has still be little movement.

Yesterday a group of lawmakers from both parties suggested doing stimulus in two pieces.

A $748 billion proposal would include with items there is more agreement on: money for small business loans and jobless benefits, help with food and rent, and funding for vaccine distribution.

A smaller $160 billion bill on the controversial items includes money for local governments to pay teachers, firefighters and fulfill other priorities. However, it includes a 6-month liability shield from COVID-19 related lawsuits for businesses.

Leadership from both parties have been tight lipped about negotiations, and if they are even working off of the bipartisan proposal.

Georgia Senate Elections heat up

Biden was in Georgia to campaign for Democrats in the Senate runoff elections Tuesday.

Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue can now firmly argue they will be a check on the incoming Biden administration.

Biden’s ambitious agenda to spend trillions more to help the nation recover from the pandemic might very well come down to if Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff can win their races.

“We can get so much done,” Biden said. “And we need Senators that are willing to do it for God’s sake.”

Biden nominates former rival, will get COVID vaccine

CNN and the AP are reporting Biden will nominate former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigeig for Secretary of Transportation. It is the first high-level selection of another Democrat who ran against him in the primary.

Buttigeig was part of a wave of contenders who dropped out on the eve of Super Tuesday and endorsed Biden. During the campaign, the former mayor became one of Biden’s most effective surrogates in the Midwest.

Biden also said Tuesday he would get the COVID-19 vaccine soon and publicly per the recommendation of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert.