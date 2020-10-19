Get your absentee ballot now, or make other plans

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Federal and state authorities suggest you apply for your absentee ballot early this week, or make other arrangements to vote.

The United States Postal Service recommends requesting a ballot at least 15 days before Election Day, November 3rd. That recommended deadline is Monday, Oct. 19.

Election officials in New York state recommend requesting one two weeks in advance. That is Tuesday, Oct. 20.

You can request your ballot online in most jurisdictions in New York.

In New Jersey, you should have already received your mail-in ballot if you met the registration deadline. If you did not, go here to troubleshoot.

Absentee ballot tips:

Do not forget to sign the oath envelope

Add postage in the state of New York (NJ & CT have pre-paid postage)

Make sure your bar code is visible through the clear window on the mailing envelope

Mail it back at least seven days before Election Day

Seek a drop box; in New York, polling places act as drop locations