Georgia re-certifies election results after a second recount upheld Biden’s win

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. Georgia election officials have announced an audit of presidential election results that will trigger a full hand recount. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Georgia has re-certified the results of the presidential election in the state, hours after state Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed that a machine recount requested by the Trump campaign upheld president-elect Joe Biden’s win in the state.

Raffensperger also criticized those who continue to doubt the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state, saying that the push to overturn the results was “hurting the state.”

Georgia has counted ballots in the presidential election three times — the initial count, a full election audit and hand recount, which was done at Raffensperger’s request, and a machine recount which was held a the request of the Trump campaign. All three counts have shown Biden won the state.

Raffensperger says he’s been personally pressured by fellow Republicans to personally intervene and overturn the results of the election. At a Saturday political rally, Trump criticized Raffensperger publicly.

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the state. Last week, Attorney General Bill Barr said the Justice Department had not yet found evidence of fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.