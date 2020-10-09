Friday is the last day to register to vote in New York: What to know and how to register

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Friday, Oct. 9 is the final day to register to vote in the state of New York

New Yorkers must register online, in person or have their mail-in registration application postmarked by this date. Mail-in registration must be received no later than Oct. 14. For exceptions for certain military personnel or naturalized citizens, click here.

If you live in New York and think you’re already registered, it doesn’t hurt check the status of your registration, in case anything has changed. Head here to check if you’re registered.

If you are not registered to vote, head here to register now.

Read more: Election 2020: Dates and deadlines for NY, NJ, CT

Everything to know about voting in NY

Once you’re clear on your registration status, below are some key dates to know for the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

If you plan to vote in person, you can find your polling place in New York here.

If you plan to vote by absentee ballot the deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. Requests for absentee ballots must be received by this date, either online, by email, fax, or mail. Concern over COVID-19 is an acceptable excuse to receive an absentee ballot.

For more info on absentee voting and to complete the application, click here.

Early voting begins Oct. 24 and ends Nov. 1.

Dates and polling hours vary by location; click here for more information on early voting.

Nov. 3 is Election Day, so all absentee ballots must be postmarked by this day, or delivered to the local board of elections or any polling location.

Mailed absentee ballots must be received no later than Nov. 10, while Military Voter Ballots must be received no later than Nov. 16