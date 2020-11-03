Freedom Squad: Black men from NYC head to Philly to suppress any voter intimidation

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HARLEM, Manhattan — Freedom Squad 2020 is a coalition of 100 Black men from New York heading to Philadelphia on Election Day to “protect the vote.”

The group, who left on buses from Harlem Tuesday morning, aims to help protect voters’ rights and suppress any voter intimidation they see at polling sites around the crucial swing state’s largest city.