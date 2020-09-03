Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder — a Republican — slams Trump, says he will vote for Biden

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, a Republican, blasted President Donald Trump in an op-ed for the Detroit Free Press published Thursday morning and said he will be voting for Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

In his writing, Snyder explains that he has remained a lifelong Republican and will still support Republican candidates, but will not support the president.

“President Trump lacks a moral compass. He ignores the truth,” Snyder wrote, after calling Trump a bully.

Snyder talked about the economy’s growth during Trump’s first term as president and said some reforms have been helpful but called his tax reform a “failure.”

“It didn’t have real long-term value, enriched large corporations and violated the basic principles of good tax reform to be simple, fair and efficient,” Snyder wrote.

According to Snyder, not supporting the president isn’t the same thing as voting for Joe Biden.

Snyder then went on to describe his interactions with Biden when Biden was vice president.

“My interactions were always constructive and respectful. He has shown the desire to heal a deeply divided nation; has demonstrated strong moral character and empathy; and he seems willing to listen to people who have different perspectives from his own,” Snyder wrote.

He added that he will still support Republican candidates at the local, state, and federal levels and encouraged people to have relentless positive action.

This story was originally published by Max White on WXYZ in Detroit.