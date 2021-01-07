Former FBI agents talks security at the Capitol

WASHINGTON — Scaled walls, broken windows and ransacked officers were done by a group of rioters who breached the U.S. Capitol.

Many ask, how was this possible?

Former FBI special agent and former NYPD sergeant Manny Gomez discussed what went wrong to allow protesters to infiltrate the Capitol building.

“This took too long to put down. This never should have happened,” Gomez said.

Restructuring law enforcement: There are likely hundreds of law enforcement agents protecting the Capitol, Congress and senate

“Look at themselves internally as to how this epic and international failure and embarrassing failure happened and could have been allowed to happen,” he added.

They need to revamp what they’re doing because clearly “it doesn’t work,” according to Gomez.

Is this considered terrorism? Gomez said it “clearly” could have been used for some people who were there. For some, it was considered criminal. For those who went into the building and was looking to hurt people, that can be considered domestic terrorism.