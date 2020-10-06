Florida extends voter registration deadline after website crashed Monday night

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

After Florida’s voter registration site crashed just hours before the deadline, voters in the Sunshine State have until 7 p.m. Tuesday night to get registered to vote in the 2020 general election.

Tuesday morning, Florida’s Secretary of State, Laurel Lee, released a statement saying that she met with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to brief him on Monday night’s issues with the site.

Citing “unprecedented volume” as the cause of the issues, Lee wrote that officials are working with law enforcement to ensure the issue wasn’t “a deliberate act against the voting process.”

A few hours later, Lee extended the voter registration deadline to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Floridians who weren’t able to register on Monday can do so online, through their county supervisor of elections office, through their local tax collector’s office or through paper applications submitted by Tuesday.