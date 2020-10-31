Final weekend of early voting begins in New York; hours extended in NYC

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The final weekend of early voting in New York is underway, and the city Board of Elections has given voters more time to cast their ballots.

Early voting in New York City has brought frustratingly long lines as well as renewed calls for reforms to the city BOE.

Amid widespread criticism over hours-long wait times at the polls this week, the BOE voted to extend early voting hours for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The revised hours are as follows:

Friday, Oct. 30: 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31: 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1: 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

To find your early voting location, click here.

Even with the extended hours, wary voters on the Upper East Side lined up well before 7 a.m. Saturday.

Wait times in the neighborhood have been among some of the longest in the city this week. In response, the BOE opened a second polling location.

Registered voters assigned to Wagner Middle School can also cast their ballot this weekend at Marymount Manhattan College on East 71st Street.

Hey New Yorkers assigned to e 75th to vote: the overflow location at Marymount Community College on 71st has NO LINE AT ALL. Was in and out in under 5 minutes!



Come vote! #Elections2020 #EarlyVoting pic.twitter.com/pU2lVx9Wl8 — Ivete Tecedor (@IveteTecedor) October 31, 2020

Both Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio harshly criticized the BOE this week. De Blasio has called for reforms in how the BOE is handled and hopes it will be done before the city’s mayoral election next year.

Nearly 840,000 people have voted in New York City, as of Friday. More than 80 million Americans have cast their ballot nationwide.

Here we go NYC ??

Early Voting Day 7



Manhattan 183,418

Bronx 113,210

Brooklyn 281,688

Queens 181,075

Staten Island 80,484



Total Cumulative Check-Ins 839,875 — NYCBoardOfElections (@BOENYC) October 30, 2020

Contributed reporting by PIX11’s Henry Rosoff and Shirley Chan