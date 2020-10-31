Final weekend of early voting begins in New York; hours extended in NYC

by: Rob Hoell,

Posted: / Updated:
NEW YORK — The final weekend of early voting in New York is underway, and the city Board of Elections has given voters more time to cast their ballots.

Early voting in New York City has brought frustratingly long lines as well as renewed calls for reforms to the city BOE.

Amid widespread criticism over hours-long wait times at the polls this week, the BOE voted to extend early voting hours for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The revised hours are as follows:
Friday, Oct. 30: 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31: 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 1: 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

To find your early voting location, click here.

Even with the extended hours, wary voters on the Upper East Side lined up well before 7 a.m. Saturday.

Wait times in the neighborhood have been among some of the longest in the city this week. In response, the BOE opened a second polling location.

Registered voters assigned to Wagner Middle School can also cast their ballot this weekend at Marymount Manhattan College on East 71st Street.

Both Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio harshly criticized the BOE this week. De Blasio has called for reforms in how the BOE is handled and hopes it will be done before the city’s mayoral election next year.

Nearly 840,000 people have voted in New York City, as of Friday. More than 80 million Americans have cast their ballot nationwide.

Contributed reporting by PIX11’s Henry Rosoff and Shirley Chan

