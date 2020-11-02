Final push from Trump, Biden before Election Day

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

It is the big question everyone is asking: with so much early voting and mail-in voting, the country is eager to know if President Donald Trump will win another term or if former Vice President Joe Biden will prevail.

First, if the results are close, it could be days or weeks especially because of mail in voting and how certain swing states count votes.

However, several key swing states will release crucial vote counts at a reasonable hour on election night. They are already tabulating record-breaking numbers of early votes and mail in votes.

In the 8 p.m. ET hour on Election Day, look for results from Ohio, Florida and North Carolina.

In the 9 p.m. ET hour on Election Day, look for results from Texas, Arizona and Minnesota.

There are also reports President Trump might declare victory no matter what the results. Monday in North Carolina, he told a crowd, without evidence, that not having an Election Day winner could lead to fraud.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his top surrogates, including Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris, are in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Pennsylvania, which President Trump narrowly won four years ago, and where Biden is polling ahead, has become a focal point in the final days. There are a number of Electoral College scenarios where the commonwealth could decide the Election.

Why all the focus on Pennsylvania?

1. If Biden takes all the states where he is ahead by more than the margin of error…

AND

2. Trump takes everything within the margin of error…

THEN

3. It all comes down to Pennsylvania, which we know will take its time counting votes pic.twitter.com/IQr3bGrvZx — Henry Rosoff (@HenryRosoff) November 2, 2020

The keystone state is also expected to count votes more slowly in the days after the election, and accept properly postmarked mail in votes up to three days after election day.

Biden is telling his supporters to turn out and things will take care of themselves.

In general, the counting in almost every state continues after Election Day, even if people have become accustomed to generally knowing who wins from news media projections.

Here are several examples in recent memory:

Michigan in 2016 was not called for President Trump for more than two weeks after Election Day. Trump even tweeted about it.

Missouri in 2008 officially went to John McCain two weeks after Election Day.

Florida in 2000 was so close it took a month long recount and a controversial Supreme Court Ruling.