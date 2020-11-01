Final day of early voting as NYC surpasses 1 million in-person ballots before Election Day

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — New York City surpassed 1 million ballots cast in person on Sunday, the final day of early voting ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.

Polls are open citywide from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Head to vote.nyc or voterlookup.elections.ny.gov to find your early voting polling site, see hours and more.

The city Board of Elections announced New York City hit its 1 millionth early vote less than two hours after the polls opened Sunday.

Early voting in the city has brought frustratingly long lines as well as renewed calls for reforms to the city BOE.

Amid widespread criticism over hours-long wait times at the polls this week, the BOE voted to extend early voting hours for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In Queens on Saturday, the line was short at P.S. 63 in Ozone Park. However, registered voters assigned to the Resorts Wold Casino polling site weren’t as lucky as they faced a much longer wait time.

Even with the extended hours, wary voters on the Upper East Side lined up well before 7 a.m. Saturday.

Wait times in the neighborhood have been among some of the longest in the city this week. In response, the BOE opened a second polling location.

Registered voters assigned to Wagner Middle School can also cast their ballot at Marymount Manhattan College on East 71st Street.

Both Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio harshly criticized the BOE this week. De Blasio has called for reforms in how the BOE is handled and hopes it will be done before the city’s mayoral election next year.

Contributed reporting by PIX11’s Henry Rosoff and Shirley Cha