FEMA briefs Vice President Mike Pence on inauguration security

Vice President Mike Pence adjusts his face mask as he listens during a briefing about the upcoming presidential inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, at FEMA headquarters, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

Vice President Mike Pence visited the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Thursday to receive a briefing on security at president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony next week.

Pence’s briefing came just over a week after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6 in a riot that left five people dead. On Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on charges that he incited those riots.

Trump has already declared a state of emergency in Washington, D.C. through the inauguration. The National Guard has sent thousands of troops to the district in the hopes of keeping peace.

Earlier this week, an FBI memo leaked to the media that warned local officials of armed protests across the country in the week leading up to Biden’s inauguration.

Pence is expected to attend the inauguration ceremony. Trump has already said that he will not attend.

Many of the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 were reportedly targeting Pence.

Trump supporters were upset that Pence did not act outside of his Constitutionally-bound duties in counting the Electoral College ballots and chose to totally reject the count on the unproven basis of widespread voter fraud.

One video taken from the Capitol on Jan. 6 shows rioters chanting, “Hang Mike Pence!” Another protester had erected gallows on the National Mall.

