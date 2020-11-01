FBI investigating incident involving Trump supporters, Biden’s campaign bus in Texas

FILE – Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden listens as Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at Carpenters Local Union 1912 in Phoenix, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, to kick off a small business bus tour. On Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigates an incident involving Trump supporters swarming a Joe Biden campaign bus as it traveled from San Antonio to Austin Saturday. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating an incident involving Trump supporters swarming a Joe Biden campaign bus as it traveled from San Antonio to Austin Saturday.

According to CNN, staffers on the bus called 911 after nearly 100 vehicles blockaded the tour bus on the interstate and tried to run it off the road.

On Sunday, Trump said his supporters were “protecting” the bus, according to Forbes.

A Biden campaign staffer told CNN Saturday’s incident involved nearly 100 vehicles.

Neither Former Vice President Joe Biden nor California Sen. Kamala Harris were on the bus, CNN reported.