FBI investigating Election Day robocalls telling people to 'stay safe and 'stay home'

Multiple secretaries of state in battleground states are reporting robocalls to their residents telling them to stay home Tuesday. They are worried the calls are misleading and spreading misinformation on Election Day, and the FBI and other law enforcement agencies are looking into where the calls are originating from.

The anonymous robocalls, which appear to come from a local number, tell voters, “Now is the time to stay home. Stay safe and stay home.”

Michigan’s Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, tweeted Tuesday morning about the robocalls.

“We received reports that an unknown party is purposefully spreading misinformation via robocalls in Flint in an attempt to confuse voters there. I want to ensure everyone who plans to vote in person understands you *must be in line to do so by 8 p.m. today.*”

Reports first started coming in to federal election officials in Nebraska, then spread to other states like nearby Kansas, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, North Carolina and Virginia. Representatives from more states were seen on social media posting information about voting and poll hours to help combat the misinformation.

NOTICE: We are receiving reports of robocalls telling voters to stay home. Disregard these calls. If you have not already voted, today is the day! Polls in Kansas close at 7:00 p.m. local time. Find your polling location here: https://t.co/PWjjT24hmw #Election2020 #ksleg — KS Sec. of State (@KansasSOS) November 3, 2020

According to experts who track robocalls, this particular call has been sent to roughly 10 million phone numbers around the country in recent days.