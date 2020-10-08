Facebook braces for contested election, voter intimidation

Example of banners Facebook and Instagram may display to alert Americans that votes are still being counted in the election

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook says it has prepared new safeguards for the 2020 U.S. elections.

The social media giant says the changes will help it better prepare to deal with candidates who prematurely declare victory or contest official results, as well as the possibility of voter intimidation by alleged — and potentially armed — “poll watchers.”

It’s also removing calls for people to “watch” polling places if the apparent goal to intimidate voters and election officials.

The company will also halt all political advertisements once polls close on Nov. 3. That ban will likely last for a week, though Facebook says it could run longer.

Facebook say it has been preparing for the 2020 election since 2016.

