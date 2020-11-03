Extra security measures being taken in New York due to expected unrest after election

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Many New Yorkers have been anxious about possible unrest over the result of the presidential election.

Businesses around New York boarded up their windows ahead of Election Day.

When President Donald Trump was first elected years ago, protesters headed to Trump Tower in Manhattan. There were only a few protesters in Midtown Manhattan Tuesday night.

NYPD Chief of Department Terrence Monahan said police were prepared to keep New York City safe amid concerns of political unrest after the presidential election.

“We do not expect to see a repeat of what we saw in May and June,” Monahan said, referring to several nights of looting, vandalism and clashes with police that accompanied peaceful protests in the city after the death of George Floyd.

