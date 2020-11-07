EXPLAINER: Why AP called Pennsylvania for Biden

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The E.W. Scripps Company is a partner with The Associated Press and has been following guidance from their election desk on 2020 race updates.

Until Saturday morning, Pennsylvania was not called despite Biden gaining a lead on Friday.

The Associated Press declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner of his native Pennsylvania at 11:25 a.m. EST. The AP called the race for Biden, who held a 30,952-vote lead after it determined that the remaining ballots left to be counted would not allow Trump to catch up.

Under Pennsylvania law, a recount is automatic when the margin between two candidates in a statewide race is less than 0.5 percentage points. Biden’s lead over Trump was on track to stay outside of that margin. The AP called the race for Biden after it determined that the remaining ballots left to be counted would not allow Trump to catch up.

