EXPLAINER: How Democrats won Georgia’s 2 Senate runoffs

Democratic U.S. Senate challenger Jon Ossoff speaks to the media at Dunbar Neighborhood Center during Georgia’s Senate runoff elections, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Acworth, Ga. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)

The Associated Press on Wednesday declared Democrat Jon Ossoff the winner of his U.S. Senate runoff election, the second such seat captured by the party in twin contests that were held in Georgia on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the AP declared Democrat Raphael Warnock the winner of the other race.

The two victories will give Democrats control of the Senate for the next two years.

According to The AP, the lead for Ossoff was by about 25,000 votes. 4.4 million votes had been casted when the AP called the race.

After analyzing the outstanding ballots, the AP made the call because “there was no way for Perdue, who was seeking a second term, to overtake Ossoff’s lead.”

Although thousands of votes remained uncounted, the “vast majority were in six Democratic-leaning counties that Ossoff was winning,” The AP reported.