Election protests in NYC: New Yorkers demand every vote be counted

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — Hundreds of protesters gathered outside of the New York Public Library near Bryant Park Wednesday to rally for every vote in the presidential election to be counted.

The crowd of about 500 demonstrators marched along Fifth Avenue on their way to join another demonstration being held at Washington Square Park.

Protesters demanding that every vote count in the #PresidentialElection are on the move along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan pic.twitter.com/QHyFdVxbWF — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) November 4, 2020

Protests in the city have been peaceful so far but police are unsure how long it will last as the results of the presidential election remain in limbo.

Thousands of police officers are back out on the streets Wednesday night, posted at known protest locations, and they’re prepared for whatever may come.

The NYPD wants the officers to remain in the background and allow the voices of demonstrators to be heard, but they will step in if demonstrations turn violent.

The message at the protest near Bryant Park was peaceful, and so far it’s echoing throughout the city.

“We don’t want to be fighting on the streets. We want to create a movement that is sustainable not just through the election,” Mia Fierberg said.

But demonstrators also understand their peaceful message can be turned around in a split-second. To that, Chief of Department Terence Monahan had some advice.

“Don’t let them steal your message. Separate from those agitators and we will deal with them,” he said.