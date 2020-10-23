Election observer corps to monitor NYC voting

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — As New Yorkers head to the polls with early voting starting Saturday, a team of volunteers will be watching over the process.

The Election observation corps will move around polling sites throughout the five boroughs to make sure voters are not being harassed or intimidated.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the writing is on the wall and he can’t take any chances.

“The president has made very clear he is intending to defy the will of the voters he said it out loud and he told his partisans to standby,” de Blasio said Friday.

This is an additional layer of security, separate from what the NYPD is doing. Police officers will be posted the more than 1,200 polling sites and at the 88 locations hosting early voting, including the Barclays Center, Madison Square Garden and Lincoln Center.

But some are questioning if the Election Observation Team is really needed, including a statement from the New York Civil Liberties Union.

“Less than 24 hours before New Yorkers head to the polls, this program raises more questions than it answers,” the statement read. “We need to know a lot more about what the mayor’s proposing.”

The mayor just insists that this is better safe than sorry.

“I would rather be too prepared or two vigilant and have hundreds of people out at the polls then be painfully surprised on election day by voter suppression efforts,” de Blasio said.