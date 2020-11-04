Election Night protests remain mostly peaceful, including demonstration in front of White House

A demonstrator holds up a sign while watching election returns outside the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Hundreds of people gathered in protest in front of the White House on Election Night, and the demonstrations remained mostly peaceful.

The Associated Press reports that “more than 1,000” people gathered on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House on Tuesday night. The outlet reports that the demonstrators at times blocked traffic and set off fireworks, but the protests remained mostly peaceful.

WRC-TV in Washington reports that three people were arrested in connection with the demonstrations on Tuesday night. One person was charged with disorderly conduct, while two others were arrested following an “assault incident.” It’s unclear if or how that assault was linked to the protests.

The Washington Post reports that the D.C. protests included one incident where a man tussled with police at Black Lives Matter Plaza.

The rest of the U.S. was also largely free of civil unrest. The Associated Press reports that there were “scattered protests” in large cities, including in New York City and Seattle.

Officials in some major U.S. cities feared protests would grow violent as returns trickled in. Storefronts in downtown areas of major cities like New York and Denver chose to board up windows out of an abundance of caution.

The White House this week installed additional barriers in front of the property gates to prevent protesters from breaching the property.