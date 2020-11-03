Election Day in NY, NJ: Tracking long lines, polling site issues and more

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

It’s Election Day and polls have opened in both New York and New Jersey.

In New York, polls were open between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m., while polls close one hour earlier at 8 p.m. in New Jersey. If you’re in line to vote before poll-closing times, you should be allowed to cast your ballot.

Let us know if you experience long lines or issues at your polling location.

New York

Some polling sites in New York City saw long lines before and after doors opened.

Within the first 90 minutes, PIX11 received two reports of polling locations opening late in two different boroughs.

In the Bronx, a viewer named Omar said his polling site, the Icahn Charter School, opened late and did not let a long line of voters in until until 6:35 a.m.

Over in Brooklyn,woman told PIX11 that her polling site in Bedford-Stuyvesant, at PS 23 Carter G. Woodson Elementary School, also opened late due to a connectivity issue with the machines. The issue was resolved within the hour and voters were let in.

The line at PS 23 dissipated after the issue was resolved.

NYC Board of Elections spokesperson Valerie Vazquez-Diaz said she had gotten about 10 reports of delayed openings of polling places, predominantly in Brooklyn in Queens, which were all resolved by about 7:30 a.m.

Vazquez-Diaz said it appeared any issues had been taken care of and all 1,201 polling sites were open and operating.

Businesses in Manhattan have been boarding up display windows in the days leading up to the election, preparing for potential unrest in the wake of election results.

Over 3.3 million early votes were cast in New York state, with over a million coming from NYC alone.

New Jersey

Election Day in NJ: Last day to drop off ballots in New Jersey

Meanwhile in New Jersey, election officials won’t count ballots cast in person on Election Day until at least Nov. 10, a state official confirmed Monday.

The Board of Elections will count all mail-in ballots first and vote-by-mail ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 can arrive through Nov. 10 and be counted, officials said. New Jersey counties won’t have a complete list of all mail-in ballots until at least Nov. 10.

All votes cast in person Tuesday will be provisional ballots and will be cross checked against mail-in ballots to avoid voter fraud.

Americans are making their choice between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, selecting a leader to steer a nation battered by a surging pandemic that has killed more than 230,000 people and cost millions their jobs.

Nearly 100 million Americans have already voted early. Now it falls to Election Day voters to finish the job, ending a campaign that was reshaped by the coronavirus and marked by tensions over who could best address it.

Including early voting and mail-in ballots, many states could see their highest voter turnout in history this year.

Election Day this year marks the end, not the start, of voting across New Jersey as voters decide on the president, Senate, House and whether to legalize recreational marijuana.

That’s because the state is holding its first mostly mail-in election in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 3.5 million voters have already returned their ballots to county officials, state election authorities have said. That’s 88% of 2016′s turnout.

The contest between Democrat Joe Biden and Republican President Donald Trump isn’t expected to be close, with Biden favored. Democratic Sen. Cory Booker is also in a strong position over Republican challenger Rik Mehta.

