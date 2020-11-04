Election anxiety is real: Here’s how to deal with it

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Election anxiety is real and it can lead to what experts call Election Stress Disorder.

Cognitive psychotherapist Niro Feliciano says the issues many Americans are facing are major triggers.

“When we are looking at anxiety, when we’re looking at depression — the inability to concentrate, pervasive worry, depressed mood, unable to motivate — all of those symptoms, we see anxiety and depression can be triggered by the unknowns and by the stress of the election,” said Feliciano.

Feliciano advises her clients to focus on what they can control to help ease stress.

“Do the things that make you feel calm, that make you feel grounded and centered in your life,” she said.

Other tips for dealing with election anxiety:

Stay active and get some fresh air

Concentrate on the good in your community

Take a break from social media

Spend time with family or close friends