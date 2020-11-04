Election anxiety is real: Here’s how to deal with it

NEW YORK — Election anxiety is real and it can lead to what experts call Election Stress Disorder.
Cognitive psychotherapist Niro Feliciano says the issues many Americans are facing are major triggers.
“When we are looking at anxiety, when we’re looking at depression — the inability to concentrate, pervasive worry, depressed mood, unable to motivate — all of those symptoms, we see anxiety and depression can be triggered by the unknowns and by the stress of the election,” said Feliciano.
Feliciano advises her clients to focus on what they can control to help ease stress.
“Do the things that make you feel calm, that make you feel grounded and centered in your life,” she said.
Other tips for dealing with election anxiety:
- Stay active and get some fresh air
- Concentrate on the good in your community
- Take a break from social media
- Spend time with family or close friends