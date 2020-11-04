Election unrest: 57 arrested after agitators ‘hijack’ peaceful protest, clash with police in West Village

NYPD officers took several people into custody during election protests in Manhattan.

WEST VILLAGE — After a calm Election Day, protesters took to New York City streets Wednesday night for a peaceful march that ended with dozens of people arrested in a clash with police near Washington Square Park.

The NYPD said that while they value free speech, they were focused on safety.

“We have arrested more than 20 individuals who attempted to hijack a peaceful protest by lighting fires, throwing garbage and eggs in Manhattan,” police said Wednesday night.

Thursday morning the NYPD said there were 57 arrests made.

An NYPD spokesperson said the majority of those arrested were charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction of governmental administration.

Other charges included pedestrians in the roadway, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and assault.

A vacant storefront window in Brooklyn was broken but there were not yet any reports of property damage, the NYPD said.

Police said a Pennsylvania woman, 24, was arrested after spitting in the face of a police officer, an incident that was caught on video and went viral on Twitter.

A young woman was arrested after she spat in an officer’s face after screaming, “F–k you, fascist,” tonight in the West Village. pic.twitter.com/cfgVLYJ5pc — elizabeth meryl rosner (@elizameryl) November 5, 2020

NYPD detectives union the Detectives’ Endowment Association shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “This despicable behavior won’t be tolerated…We know law abiding NYers don’t want their cops treated like this.”

Police officer union the Police Benevolent Association also tweeted the video and wrote, “Disgraceful, disgusting and dangerous…This is not peaceful protest.’ It’s assault.”

Police also tweeted pictures of weapons they said were confiscated from some protesters.

These weapons, confiscated at protests tonight, put others at risk. Bringing weapons to peaceful protests cannot and will not be tolerated. We are currently working to de-escalate the situation. Anyone caught with a weapon will be arrested. pic.twitter.com/GiCDv74ncT — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 5, 2020

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson called footage from the protest “disturbing,” seeing protesters arrested for standing in the street.

Incredibly disturbing videos in this thread. People have a right to protest, and journalists must never be threatened with arrest for doing their job. We need de-escalation at times like this. https://t.co/1obyOGuSUQ — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) November 5, 2020

“People have a right to protest, and journalists must never be threatened with arrest for doing their job,” he said.

There were some small protests after the polls closed Tuesday, but there were no signs of violence.

The hundreds of demonstrators demanded every vote be counted in the showdown between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. The protesters responded to Trump’s efforts to delegitimize election results in battleground states.

“This is a fraud on the American public. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump said, though neither candidate has yet reached 270 electoral votes.